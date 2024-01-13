Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 3,465,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,062. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

