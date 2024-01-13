Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $902,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $238,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,035,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 246,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.