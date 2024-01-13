Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. 3,010,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

