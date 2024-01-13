Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 210.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.