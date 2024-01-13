Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.15. 267,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

