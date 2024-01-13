Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

