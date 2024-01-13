Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

