Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 371,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.