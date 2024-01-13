Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,814,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $219.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.