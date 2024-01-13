Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,663 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

