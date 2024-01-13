Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX remained flat at $49.10 on Friday. 2,619,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.