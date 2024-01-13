Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 901,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

