Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 387.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 260,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £934,164.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

