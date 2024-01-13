Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 387.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 260,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £934,164.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

