Argus Initiates Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

