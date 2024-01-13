Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,322.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. 1,232,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $254.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

