Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arkema Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. Arkema has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arkema

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.