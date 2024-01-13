Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,270. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

