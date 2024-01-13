Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 148,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,765. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.