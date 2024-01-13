ASD Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $32.70 million and $3.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,245.56 or 1.00311981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00244438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05075506 USD and is down -10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,244,595.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

