Aspire Wealth Management Corp Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 382,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.