Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. 5,182,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $439.80. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

