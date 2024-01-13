Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

