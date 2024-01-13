Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 355,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.