Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,151,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 107,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 285,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.54. 93,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $429.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

