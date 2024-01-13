Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock remained flat at $28.97 during trading hours on Friday. 1,304,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

