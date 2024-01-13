Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. 1,861,964 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.