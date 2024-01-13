Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 151 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.