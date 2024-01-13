Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,353 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

