Assetmark Inc. Acquires 19,454 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.