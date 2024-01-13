Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,517 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $481.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

