Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $408.92 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

