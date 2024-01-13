Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

