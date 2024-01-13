Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

