Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

