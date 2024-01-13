Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $219.06 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $219.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

