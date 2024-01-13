Assetmark Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

