Assetmark Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.