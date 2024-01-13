Assetmark Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

