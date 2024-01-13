Assetmark Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

