Assetmark Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

