Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,246 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $318.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.09 and its 200-day moving average is $348.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

