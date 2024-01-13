Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.