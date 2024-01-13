Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,829 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

