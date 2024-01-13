Assetmark Inc. Sells 758,949 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

