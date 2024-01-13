Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 0.4 %

ARGGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,484. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 379 ($4.83) in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.