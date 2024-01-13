Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Astronics Stock Up 1.8 %
ATRO stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Astronics
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
