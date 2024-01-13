Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Astronics Stock Up 1.8 %

ATRO stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

