ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. ASX has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

