Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter.

