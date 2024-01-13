Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

