Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) versus Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Financial Contrast

Autoliv and Forvia are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Forvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.15% 20.97% 6.79% Forvia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and Forvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $10.06 billion 0.87 $423.00 million $4.84 21.53 Forvia N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.15

Analyst Ratings

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Forvia. Forvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Forvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 7 5 0 2.31 Forvia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $110.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Forvia has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.87%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Forvia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Forvia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Autoliv pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Autoliv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Forvia on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

